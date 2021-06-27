Date :Sunday, June 27th, 2021 | Time : 18:19 |ID: 219368 | Print

Al-Azhar launches school to promote ‘moderate’ thoughts

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: Egypt’s Al-Azhar Islamic Center launched an international school that it says aims to promote “moderate” thoughts.

Al-Azhar’s Center of Education Development for Envoys and Students has opened the school, named Imam al-Tayeb, al-ittihad website reported. The school’s educational programs will begin on July 4, according to its officials. It will offer courses on Quranic sciences, Tajweed and memorization, Islamic teachings, and the Arabic language. Moderation, which is the main motto of Al-Azhar, will be the main focus of the school. So far, some 1,200 students from Egypt and other countries have registered to study at the school.

