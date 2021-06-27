Germany to offer Coronavirus vaccinations in mosques

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: Germany will offer vaccinations against COVID-19 in shopping centers and places of worship, health officials said on Saturday.

It wants to vaccinate at least 80 per cent of the population.Although demand is still outstripping supply in many doctors’ practices, this will switch to a surplus in the next few weeks, Health Minister Jens Spahn said.

He said the country needed to press on fast with vaccinations to prevent the Delta variant of the coronavirus from taking hold.

The government is to deliver five million doses to regional vaccination centers in the first week of July and drugmaker Moderna will be able to deliver double the doses it had originally promised Germany, Mr Spahn said.

He said the country is to start campaigning more actively to encourage those who are hesitant to get vaccinated and it will offer vaccines to passers-by in city centers and at churches and mosques.

Germany has now fully vaccinated more than a third of the total population, while 53 per cent have had a first shot, the Robert Koch Institute public health agency reported on Saturday.

Its head, Lothar Wieler, said Germany wanted to vaccinate at least 80 per cent of the population. “We need to reach that figure so we have basic protection,” he said, thenationalnews.com reported.

Even though infection rates are currently low in Germany, Spahn said the rapid spread of the Delta variant in Britain and Israel showed the need for speedy vaccinations. The institute declared on Friday that Portugal and Russia will be added to its list of “virus-variant zones” which already includes Britain. The total number of COVID-19 cases reported in Germany so far increased by 592 to 3,726,172 on Saturday, while the death toll rose by 68 to 90,746.