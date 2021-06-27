90-year-old Egyptian woman memorizer of entire Quran

SHAFAQNA-ABNA: A 90-year-old woman in Egypt is a memorizer of the entire Quran and has mastery over ten Qira’ates (readings).

Being so skillful in the Quranic field, Ruhiya Arafah Mansour is among those who issue permissions for those who want to become Qaris, according to Youm7 website.She was born in 1931 in a village in Egypt’s Dakahlia Governorate, northeast of Cairo.

Her father, who was a police officer, took her to the best Quran memorizer of the time, Sheikh Abdul Ghani Guma, at the age of 7 to teach her Quran memorization.She learned the entire Quran by heart in two years and continued her Quranic education for five more years to learn the ten Qira’ates as well.

The visually-impaired woman has since been living in her home village and teaching the Quran to children and others.The Holy Quran is the only religious Scripture that is memorized by its followers.Innumerable persons in every Muslim community have memorized the Quran since the first day it was revealed.The Quran has 30 Juzes (parts), 114 Surahs (chapters) and 6,236 verses.

