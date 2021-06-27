Conference in Egypt to discuss ‘Fatwa Institutes in Digital Era’

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: The Dar al-Ifta of Egypt plans to hold its annual conference with the theme of “Fatwa Institutes in Digital Era; Development Challenges and Cooperation Mechanisms”.

According to alwafd.news, the sixth edition of the conference will be held on August 2-3.

Representatives of grand Muftis, ministers and eminent figures of 85 countries as well as groups of religious leaders will participate at the program.

Introduction of Fatwa institutes in the digital era, challenges of digitalization in the issuance of Fatwa and application of modern technologies in creating relations between the institutes and development of group Fatwas in national and international levels will be among the topics to be discussed at the conference.

The participants will also talk about how much Fatwa institutes make use of digital developments crisis and facing pandemics.