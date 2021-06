https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/100.jpg 640 960 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian 2021-06-27 19:40:40 2021-06-27 19:40:40 Photos: Thousands of Londoners in a protest march call for 'Free Palestine' and 'stop Islamophobia'