Joint press conference of FMs of Iraq, Egypt and Jordan on three countries’ summit

SHAFAQNA- The Foreign Ministers of Iraq, Egypt and Jordan announced that they have discussed various issues, including trilateral relations and the crises in Syria and Libya, at the summit of the three countries.

Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein held a joint news conference with his Jordanian and Egyptian counterparts Ayman al-Safadi and Sameh Shukri in Baghdad this evening (Sunday) on the occasion of the three countries’ summit in Baghdad.

At the joint news conference, Hussein announced that the holding of a tripartite meeting between Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kazemi, Jordanian King Abdullah II and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in Baghdad reflects ongoing co-operation between the three countries, stressing that everyone is looking for cooperation and taking advantage of opportunities in various fields.

The Iraqi Foreign Minister also announced that the third summit of Iraq, Jordan and Egypt discussed various issues and the joint activities of the three countries in the field of pharmacy and the construction of industrial estates.

Al-Safadi also stated in this press conference: The Baghdad meeting discussed various cases and reflected the consensus of the leaders in their positions on regional issues and the need for joint coordination; We stand together to meet common challenges.

Emphasizing his country’s support for Iraq to meet the challenges it faces, the Jordanian foreign minister added: “The Jordanian government supports Iraq in reconstruction and our relations are based on common interests.”

Al-Safadi also stressed the need to keep Iraq away from any regional disputes and consequences, noting that the Baghdad meeting reflected the will of the leaders of Iraq, Jordan and Egypt to strengthen joint cooperation, while the cooperation of the three countries will also contribute to the realization of a better future for the region.

For his part, Shukri said: “The Baghdad meeting focused on the issue of protecting the Arab national security and on the common destiny in which our nations share, as well as the need to address the issues that Iraq, Egypt and Jordan are suffering from.” .

“We share a common vision with Iraq and Jordan on the need to engage with many security issues in the region, and we seek to host Cairo from the fourth summit,” he continued.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English