9 perpetrators of Camp Speicher massacre sentence to death

SHAFQANA- The Iraqi Supreme Judicial Council has announced the death sentence of a number of perpetrators of the heinous crimes of ISIS terrorists at a military base in the north of the country.

The Supreme Judicial Council of Iraq announced this evening (Sunday) in a statement on its website that the Central Criminal Court has sentenced nine ISIS members to death who were among the perpetrators of the crimes at the Camp Speicher air base in the northern province of Salah al-Din.

According to the statement, they confessed to involvement in the Camp Speicher massacre and the killing of a number of innocent people in the summer of 2014 on the basis of terrorist plots during the ISIS terrorist group’s takeover of Salah al-Din province.

The Iraqi Supreme Judicial Council also said in a statement that the Al-Rusafa Central Criminal Court had found sufficient evidence to convict the nine men under Article 4 of the Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Law.

It should be noted that ISIS terrorists, while controlling areas north of the city of Tikrit, the capital of Salah al-Din province, in mid-2014, between June 12 and 15, killed nearly 2,000 Shia and unarmed students and military interns in the Camp Speicher air base, and since then, the bodies of more than 1,400 have been found, 200 of whom remain unidentified, while the bodies of another 600 victims of the heinous crime have not yet been found.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English