Lebanese Interior Minister warns of deteriorating situation and public security

SHAFAQNA- Lebanese Interior Minister Mohammed Fahmi said he feared the situation would worsen and the security of the community would deteriorate.

Fahmi told Al-Sharq Al-Awsat newspaper that last March he had warned of a worsening security situation in the community, adding: “At that time, we were attacked and it became clear that I was right. Today, there is a concern that the situation will get worse, and there is a concern that the security of the society will worsen because many people are hungry and can endure everything but the hunger of their children.”

He warned: “As long as the situation is like this, chaos will increase, but it will not turn into complete chaos.”

Fahmi stressed: “We will do our best to maintain the approved laws and regulations and protect citizens and public and private property.”

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English