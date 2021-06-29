Date :Tuesday, June 29th, 2021 | Time : 07:11 |ID: 219462 | Print

Sajid Javid now becomes UK’s first Muslim Health Minister

SHAFAQNA- Sajid Javid has been named Britain’s new Health Secretary, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s office said late Saturday, making him the first Muslim health minister in British history.

“The Queen has been pleased to approve the appointment of the Rt Hon Sajid Javid MP as Secretary of State for Health and Social Care,” a short press release from the government read on Saturday.

Javid has already held two of the top jobs in government, serving as finance minister from 2019 to 2020 and interior minister in 2018, Aljazeera reported.

Javid resigned as finance minister last year after he refused to fire his political advisers as demanded by Johnson. One of five sons of Pakistani immigrant parents, Javid is a former Managing Director at Deutsche Bank and previously worked as an aide to former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

