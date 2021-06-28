Is it really necessary to be attached to worldly objects?

SHAFAQNA – Utilising a needed object is different from liking it, and using an object depends on how much the human being requires it to remove/fulfil his/her need; and this has nothing to do with being attached to that object. In many Ayahs (in the holy Quran) Allah (SWT) made clean things Halal (in this world) which has nothing to do with the love of the world. In a Hadith (narration) Luqman the wise (RA) told his child: Do not enter the world as to harm your hereafter, nor abandon the world in a way that you impose yourself on others [1].

[1] Beharul Anwaar, Vol. 70, Page 124.