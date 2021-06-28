What is the ruling on unlawful use of office equipment? The Grand Ayatollah Safi’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Safi answered questions about the unlawful use of office equipment.

Question 1: If an object is taken illegally from an office, is it enough to ask for religious pardon from office manager?

Question 2: What is like to do personal work during office hours without calculating (annual) leave?

Question 3: Is manager’s illegal permission regarding issues such as leave, working overtime, etc. allowed or not?

Question 4: An amount of money from cultural activity budget is remained with me; can I lend it to another person or I take it as a loan and then return it

The Grand Ayatollah Safi:

Asking for religious pardon is not enough; if the same object is available, itself and if is extinct, like it or its price must be given to the related office. It depends on the rules and legal permission of the manager in charge. The office manager is allowed to give permission according to the legal regulations; and manager’s permission outside regulations is invalid and does not remove religious obligation. The illegal use of public property is not allowed and brings about liability.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA