Iranian and Iraqi officials express regret over re-closure of Hajj

SHAFAQNA- The officials of Iran and Iraq expressed their regret over the re-closure of Hajj in 1442 AH and called on Saudi Arabia to take the necessary measures for the presence of pilgrims from Islamic countries in next year Hajj.

Hojjatul-Islam Seyyed Abdul Fattah Nawab, Representative of the Supreme Leader in Hajj and Pilgrimage Affairs and Supervisor of Iranian Pilgrims, stated in a telephone conversation with Chairman of Iraq’s Supreme Commission for Hajj and Umrah, Hojjatul-Islam Sami Al- Masoudi: The will of the officials of Hajj and Pilgrimage of the Islamic Republic of Iran is fraternal and close cooperation with Iraq in matters related to Hajj and Pilgrimage.

The head of the Iranian pilgrims stating that the security and stability of the two friendly and important Islamic countries of West Asia, Iraq and the Islamic Republic of Iran are intertwined, emphasized: “We welcome the expansion of cooperation between the two sides in the field of Hajj and pilgrimage.”

He added: “Historical relations and the high volume of pilgrims and tourists in the two countries, show the cultural connection and interest of the two nations to each other.” Nawab pointed out: “So far, effective steps have been taken in the field of scientific, cultural and research activities between the Hajj missions of the two countries, and we hope to see the resumption of pilgrimage between the two countries as soon as possible with the end of the Corona.”

He expressed hope that with the cooperation of the relevant authorities of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Iraqi Government, the necessary coordination will be made regarding the resumption of the pilgrims’ journey to Atabat and the holding of the Arbaeen ceremony.

The representative of the Supreme Leader in Hajj and Pilgrimage Affairs also praised the cooperation and empathy of the Iraqi people and government, noting: “The hospitality of the Iraqi people from the pilgrims of Arbaeen Hussaini is very sincere and arises from the Ashura spirit of the lovers of Aba Abdillah Al-Hussain (A.S) and is unique in the world.”

“Unfortunately, for the second year in a row, pilgrims outside Saudi Arabia were barred from performing the Hajj rituals. Once again, Saudi Arabia announced this with a delay, and this year the Hajj will be held only with a small number of pilgrims,” he said.

Nawab said that Saudi Arabia, like last year, was very reluctant to announce the conditions and methods of performing Hajj, and without consulting Islamic countries, restricted Hajj to its citizens or residents, while it could receive pilgrims from foreign countries on a limited basis.

The head of the Iraqi High Council for Hajj and Umrah also criticized the closure of this year’s Hajj and called on all Islamic countries to express their official views in this regard, and Saudi Arabia to take the necessary measures for next year’s Hajj.

While congratulating the victory of the Islamic Resistance and the successful holding of the June 18 elections and the success of the Islamic Republic of Iran among the Islamic countries in developing the Coronavirus vaccine, Sami Al- Masoudi expressed hope that relations between the two Islamic countries of Iran and Iraq would expand.

According to the report, the head of the Iranian pilgrims, referring to the achievements of the Palestinian resistance in the 12-day war with Israeli regime, stated: The only way to repel the enemy is resistance, and supporting the resistance front is one of the necessities of today’s Islamic world and should be considered.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English