Al-Azhar voices concern about Austria’s ‘Islam Map’

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: Egypt’s Al-Azhar Islamic Center has voiced concern about a so-called “Political Islam Map” recently published by the Austrian government.

In a report titled “Islam Map in Austria; Intentions and Worries”, Al-Azhar said it will closely follow the developments regarding this move by the Austrian government and the concerns of the European country’s Muslims.

It called for dialogue with Muslim groups in Austria and stressed the need for respecting the rights and protecting the security of the country’s Muslims.

In May, a leading Muslim group in Austria said it plans to file a lawsuit against the government of Chancellor Sebastian Kurz for unveiling a controversial “Islam map”.

Muslim Youth Austria lambasted the government for publishing the “political Islam map”, which identifies the locations of mosques and Muslim associations around the country.

“The publication of all names, functions and addresses of Muslim institutions and institutions that have been read as Muslim represents an unprecedented crossing of boundaries,” the group was quoted as saying.

Earlier this month, the controversial map was taken down after a leading Muslim group threatened to sue Kurz’s Government.

Integration Minister Susanne Raab had launched the online National Map of Islam, which listed the names and locations of more than 620 mosques, associations, and officials and their possible connections abroad.

Human rights activists have accused the map of representing “Nazi-style policy of charting Muslims” with a “blacklisting policy.”

The map’s publication followed last year’s Operation Luxor, where police raided the family homes of Muslims, including children’s bedrooms, under the umbrella of “counter-terrorism.” NGOs accused the police of traumatizing children during the raids which the organization CAGE called “ideological and Islamophobic.”

Austria’s Interior Minister Karl Nehammer attended the raids. No arrests were made and no one was charged.

The map’s publication has led to attacks against mosques and Muslim associations by neo-fascists, according to Nura Al-Izzedin, spokesperson for Austria based child rights group, ACT-P.

“The ‘Islam map’ has given neo-Nazis the green light for Islamophobic attacks,” Al-Izzedin explained, adding “it must be abolished.”