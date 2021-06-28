An eulogist of Ahl al-Bayt (A.S) was released in Saudi Arabia after 9 months in prison+ Video

SHAFAQNA- Saudi officials released “Mohammad Bojbara”, an eulogist of the Ahl al-Bayt (A.S).

Twitter accounts of Saudi activists announced that Bojbara was released from Al-Dammam prison after enduring nine months of imprisonment.

The eulogist was arrested on October 4, last year, after the release of a video of his eulogy on the occasion of the Arbaeen Imam Hussain (A.S). Along with him, eight other young people who were present in this clip were also arrested.

Local Saudi activists claimed that Bojbara had not committed any crime and had only posted a video on YouTube on the occasion of Arbaeen Imam Hussain (A.S).

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English