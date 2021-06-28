Hakim and al-Halbousi consult on Iraqi elections

SHAFAQNA- During a meeting with Iraqi Parliament Speaker Mohammad al-Halbousi, Seyyed Ammar Al-Hakim, the leader of the Iraqi National Wisdom Movement, reviewed the political developments in Iraq and the region and the upcoming elections.

During the meeting, which took place at the office of the Supreme Leader of the Iraqi National Wisdom in Baghdad, Hakim stressed the importance of preparing for elections and competing between programs and perspectives that could change the country’s service and economic situation.

He also stressed the need to consider the equations of Iraq and its independence in decision-making and to base national interests in determining the future of the country.

The leader of the Iraqi National Wisdom Movement also called on the Iraqi parliament to exercise its oversight and legislative responsibilities to pass unresolved laws that deal directly with the lives of the people.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English