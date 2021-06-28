Date :Monday, June 28th, 2021 | Time : 18:30 |ID: 219574 | Print

Japan to host Iran cultural month

SHAFAQNA-IRNA : Iranian cultural months will be held on the occasion of the 2021 Summer Olympics and with cooperation of Iran cultural attaché office in Japan, Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), and the office of cultural cooperation and Iranian expatriates of Islamic Culture and Communication Organization in Japan.

A gallery titled ‘Beautiful Iran’ will also be open.Visitors can also watch movies about Iran; enjoy Iranian music and three kinds of foods.The event will start on June 28 and will be underway until July 29 in JICA office. Over 50 pictures will also introduce Iran tourist attractions and nature.

