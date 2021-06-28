All Hajj pilgrims must have second dose of Covid-19 vaccine

SHAFAQNA- The Saudi Ministry of Health announced that the start of vaccination of the age group between 12 to 18 years with the Pfizer corona vaccine.

The Saudi ministry announced that the vaccination of the mentioned age group has started after completing the studies related to the effectiveness of the Pfizer -Biontec vaccine.

All people selected to perform Hajj this year must have had two doses of a coronavirus vaccine.

This year’s pilgrims can go to their nearest clinic and receive a second shot without a reservation, within 48 hours of being given their Hajj permit, the ministry said.

This news is translated by Shafaqna English.