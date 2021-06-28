Date :Monday, June 28th, 2021 | Time : 19:03 |ID: 219580 | Print

All Hajj pilgrims must have second dose of Covid-19 vaccine

/0 Comments/in /by

SHAFAQNA- The Saudi Ministry of Health announced that the start of vaccination of the age group between 12 to 18 years with the Pfizer corona vaccine.

The Saudi ministry announced that the vaccination of the mentioned age group has started after completing the studies related to the effectiveness of the Pfizer -Biontec vaccine.

All people selected to perform Hajj this year must have had two doses of a coronavirus vaccine.

This year’s pilgrims can go to their nearest clinic and receive a second shot without a reservation, within 48 hours of being given their Hajj permit, the ministry said.

This news is translated by Shafaqna English.

You might also like
Iraq records lowest daily increase in Covid cases in 5 months
Oman agrees to emergency use of Vaccine
Iraqi Sunni mosques reopen from September 20th
Iraq COVID-19 death toll passes 11,000
First case of new Covid variant found in Jordan
Major London Mosques to reopen on July 25
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *