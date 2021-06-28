Indian COVID variant reaches Palestine

SHAFAQNA –Mai al-Kaila -the minister of health in Palestine confirmed that the “Indian strain” of the coronavirus – a “double-mutant” variant – was detected in the country.

The country’s Health Ministry said in a statement that necessary epidemiological measures were taken and people in contact with the two girls were quarantined.

The Palestinian Minister of Health called on Palestinian citizens to rush to register online to book a time to receive the Corona vaccine.

According to the World Health Organization, he added: Most of the vaccines currently in use have reduced the severity of the coronavirus, and if it does not prevent coronavirus infection, it will at least prevent the onset of dangerous symptoms of the virus.

