What is the condition for eating shrimps? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered questions about eating shrimps.

Question: Is it Halal to eat shrimps? And if it is; what is the condition (cleanliness and being Halal) for them to die in dry land?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: Eating shrimp is Halal; and the way it becomes clean and Halal is like how fish becomes clean and Halal.

