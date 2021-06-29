What is the condition for eating shrimps? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/fatwa.jpg 300 300 Abbas2 Abbas2 https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg Abbas2 Abbas22021-06-29 09:39:302021-06-29 09:39:30What is the condition for eating shrimps? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered questions about eating shrimps.
Question: Is it Halal to eat shrimps? And if it is; what is the condition (cleanliness and being Halal) for them to die in dry land?
The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: Eating shrimp is Halal; and the way it becomes clean and Halal is like how fish becomes clean and Halal.
Source: leader.ir
