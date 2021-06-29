How important is it to help other people at the time of economic difficulty?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated that at the time of the sixth Shia Imam, Ja’afar Al-Sadeq (AS) the economic situation declined and prices of goods went up and famine happened. Imam (AS) asked his house helper: How much provision and wheat we have? He replied: We have enough for few months. Imam (AS) ordered him: Take all to the market and sell them to people. He said: But if I sell them, I will not be able to buy any wheat! Imam (AS) said: No need, like other people we go to bakery daily and get our bread, and ordered from now on to bake home-made bread with 50/50 wheat and barley like other people. Imam Sadeq (AS) said: I may be able to give bread to my children in this hard situation, but I would like God see that I care and help others (especially at difficult times) [1].

