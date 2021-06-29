Bashar Al-Assad stresses need to strengthen and promote Arab nationalism

SHAFAQNA– The Syrian President met with a delegation of Arab lawyers in Damascus and stressed the importance of strengthening and promoting the Arab nationalist plan.

In a meeting with a delegation of Arab lawyers, Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad stressed the importance of the Arab Bar Association’s intellectual role in promoting the Arab nationalist agenda through negotiations and confronting currents that seek to destroy Arab identity and culture. He said: “Without identity and culture, the nationalist plan is an ideology devoid of any content.”

Al-Assad stressed the importance of the Arabic language as a key factor that unites Arab nations and is a source for strengthening nationalist thoughts. The members of the union also announced that the Arab Bar Association wanted to hold its meeting in Syria as a country that is at the forefront of defending the Arab issue, and at the top of it the issue of Palestine and facing the challenges of the region.

They praised the resilience of the Syrian people over the past ten years in the face of military and economic siege and terrorism. According to ISNA, the permanent office of the Arab Bar Association ended its meetings in Damascus on Monday, stressing in a final statement Syria’s right to use all means to eliminate terrorism and liberate all its territory. The statement called on Arab countries to oppose the implementation of Caesar’s law on Syria.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English