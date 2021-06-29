Date :Tuesday, June 29th, 2021 | Time : 13:50 |ID: 219648 | Print

Bashar Al-Assad stresses need to strengthen and promote Arab nationalism

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNAThe Syrian President met with a delegation of Arab lawyers in Damascus and stressed the importance of strengthening and promoting the Arab nationalist plan.

In a meeting with a delegation of Arab lawyers, Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad stressed the importance of the Arab Bar Association’s intellectual role in promoting the Arab nationalist agenda through negotiations and confronting currents that seek to destroy Arab identity and culture. He said: “Without identity and culture, the nationalist plan is an ideology devoid of any content.”

Al-Assad stressed the importance of the Arabic language as a key factor that unites Arab nations and is a source for strengthening nationalist thoughts. The members of the union also announced that the Arab Bar Association wanted to hold its meeting in Syria as a country that is at the forefront of defending the Arab issue, and at the top of it the issue of Palestine and facing the challenges of the region.

They praised the resilience of the Syrian people over the past ten years in the face of military and economic siege and terrorism. According to ISNA, the permanent office of the Arab Bar Association ended its meetings in Damascus on Monday, stressing in a final statement Syria’s right to use all means to eliminate terrorism and liberate all its territory. The statement called on Arab countries to oppose the implementation of Caesar’s law on Syria.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

You might also like
Iranian photographer to share prize money with Syria refugees
syria exploison Video: Explosion of a gas pipeline in Syria caused a nationwide power outage
‘Harsh Conditions’ of Palestinian Refugees on Greek Island
Photos: The Holy Shrine of Lady Zaineb in Syria
Putin signs deal allowing air forces to stay in Syria for 49 years
‘West Funded Creation of "Islamist Fundamentalism" & Terror’ – Ken Livingstone
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *