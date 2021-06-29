Ghadir Khumm int’l art exhibition planned in Karbala

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: The Astan (custodianship) of Imam Hussein (AS) holy shrine in Karbala, Iraq, plans to organize the 5th international annual painting exhibition of Gharir Khumm on July 28.

According to nashatat.org, the Art Section of the Astan will organize the exhibition in cooperation with the Ahl-ul- Bayt (AS) Youth Art Section of Al-Badour Al-Munirah Foundation.

It will be held online on the occasion of Eid Al-Ghadir.Those willing to participate in the exhibition should send two paintings featuring the event of Ghadir Khumm and the love for Ahl-ul-Bayt (AS).

The event of Ghadir, or Eid al-Ghadir, is celebrated by Shia Muslims around the world every year. It is among important feasts and happy holidays of Shia Muslims held on the 18th day of Dhu l-Hijja in the lunar Hijri calendar.

It was the day when according to reports, the Holy Prophet (PBUH) appointed Ali ibn Abi Talib (AS) as his caliph and the Imam after himself following an order from God.