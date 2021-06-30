https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/fatwa.jpg 300 300 Abbas2 Abbas2 https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg Abbas2 Abbas22021-06-30 10:06:112021-06-30 10:06:11How to acknowledge greeting while performing Salaat? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer
How to acknowledge greeting while performing Salaat? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered questions about acknowledging greeting while performing Salaat/Salaah.
Question: If instead of ‘Salaam Alaykum’, the word ‘Salaam’ is used to greet a worshipper (the one who is performing Salaat); is it Wajib to acknowledge (to answer)? How should the acknowledgement be?
The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: If conventionally, it is considered to be salutation and Salaam, it is Wajib to acknowledge. And taking the precaution, the answer must be in a way that the word ‘Salaam’ comes first; for example to say ‘Salaam Alaykum’ or ‘As-Salaamu Alaykum’, and must not say ‘Alaykum Salaam’.
Source: leader.ir
