How to acknowledge greeting while performing Salaat? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered questions about acknowledging greeting while performing Salaat/Salaah.

Question: If instead of ‘Salaam Alaykum’, the word ‘Salaam’ is used to greet a worshipper (the one who is performing Salaat); is it Wajib to acknowledge (to answer)? How should the acknowledgement be?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: If conventionally, it is considered to be salutation and Salaam, it is Wajib to acknowledge. And taking the precaution, the answer must be in a way that the word ‘Salaam’ comes first; for example to say ‘Salaam Alaykum’ or ‘As-Salaamu Alaykum’, and must not say ‘Alaykum Salaam’.

Source: leader.ir