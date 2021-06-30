What are the rewards in this world for the pious people who give for good deeds according to the holy Quran?

SHAFAQNA – In Ayahs 5-7 of Surah Al-Layl, Allah (SWT) explained: “So the one who gives (in charity) and fears (Allah (SWT)), and (in all sincerity) testifies to the best, God will indeed make smooth for that person the path to (Divine) Bliss.”

Therefore, one of the Divine Rewards for those who spend/give for good deeds is that Allah (SWT) makes it easy for them to obey God in this world. Meaning, the one who is pious and give for good causes will be placed in a condition that obeying and servitude of God will become easy for such a person in any situation.

Also in Ayahs 75-80 of Surah As-Saaffat has been mentioned that those who give/spend in the way of God somehow will be rewarded in this world, and one of those Divine Rewards is that God makes their progeny to endure on this earth. In other words, pious ones who give/spend in the way of God, they guarantee the survival of their future generations.