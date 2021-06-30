“Switzerland of Middle East” on verge of a social explosion

SHAFAQNA- The possibility of a social explosion in Lebanon is not far off. The country known as “Switzerland of the Middle East” has taken off its clothes and is dressed in poverty, unemployment, social, economic and security instability.

The situation in Lebanon has been reversing since late 2019, accompanied by the daily fall of the Lira against the Dollar and the emergence of markets parallel to the exchange rate. In May 2020, the Lebanese Minister of Economy and Trade spoke about the food basket prepared with the support of the Lebanese Central Bank, which was expected to reduce the prices of basic goods and maintain food security in the country.

But today, more than a year after the announcement, the food basket has become “what it was” due to the indirect removal of support for its goods, and this is while according to the estimates of the World Bank, inflation is moving towards 100%.

For the first time in Lebanese history, the weight of each loaf of bread weighed 910 grams, reaching 3250 Lebanese Lira ($ 2.15) based on the official price due to the Central Bank’s suspension of sugar support. Nedi Nima, Deputy Chairman of the Lebanese Consumer Association, said that the Lebanese food basket is no longer available and nothing is left.

The problem of medicine and fuel is another problem of the Lebanon. The average inflation in Lebanon reached nearly 84.3% in 2020 and is expected to reach 100% this year. The average unemployment rate has also reached 36.9 percent, which is expected to reach 41.4 percent this year, and the average poverty rate will reach 55 percent in 2020.

