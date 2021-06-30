Date :Wednesday, June 30th, 2021 | Time : 15:03 |ID: 219716 | Print

UN Chief calls for US sanctions against Iran to be removed

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on US to lift all sanctions on Iran as agreed under a 2015 deal. In a report to the U.N. Security Council, Guterres also urged the United States to “extend the waivers with regard to the trade in oil with the Islamic Republic of Iran, and fully renew waivers for nuclear non-proliferation projects.”

“I appeal to the United States to lift or waive its sanctions outlined in the plan,” said Guterres, who also appealed to Iran to return to full implementation of the deal. Guterres said: “I continue to believe that a full restoration of the Plan remains the best way to ensure that the nuclear programme of the Islamic Republic of Iran remains exclusively peaceful”, Reuters reported.

 

You might also like
Japan To Host Iran Cultural Month
Iran: US failed to create a consensus around its new sanctions +Video
Part of Iran's blocked resources by US to be released gradually
Yemeni official criticized UN envoy's reaction to missile reprisal inside Saudi Arabia
Iran to become major regional hub of manufacturing COVID-19 vaccines: Health Minister
Ayatollah Khamenei: It is waste of time to respond to 'foul-mouthed' Trump
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *