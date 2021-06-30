UN Chief calls for US sanctions against Iran to be removed

SHAFAQNA- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on US to lift all sanctions on Iran as agreed under a 2015 deal. In a report to the U.N. Security Council, Guterres also urged the United States to “extend the waivers with regard to the trade in oil with the Islamic Republic of Iran, and fully renew waivers for nuclear non-proliferation projects.”

“I appeal to the United States to lift or waive its sanctions outlined in the plan,” said Guterres, who also appealed to Iran to return to full implementation of the deal. Guterres said: “I continue to believe that a full restoration of the Plan remains the best way to ensure that the nuclear programme of the Islamic Republic of Iran remains exclusively peaceful”, Reuters reported.