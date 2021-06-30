US House votes to repeal two older war authorizations

SHAFAQNA- The US House on Tuesday voted to repeal two older military authorizations related to the Middle East.

The House voted 366-46 to repeal the 1991 authorization for the use of military force (AUMF) that greenlit the Gulf War in Iraq, as well as a 1957 resolution that provided broad authorization for military action in the Middle East to protect against “armed aggression from any country controlled by international communism.”

“The short military conflict that took place under this authority has been over for three decades and we must remove this old inactive authority from the books,” said Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D., Va.), the sponsor of the bill to revoke the 1991 authorization. “Repealing this AUMF would help ensure that it is not misused or stretched by any American president going forward”, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The “no” votes came entirely from Republicans. The vote comes just under two weeks after the House voted to repeal the 2002 AUMF that authorized the Iraq War. The bills now head to the Senate. The Senate Foreign Relations Committee is expected to consider a bill in July that would repeal both the 2002 and 1991 AUMFs, The Hill reported.