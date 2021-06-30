Online Quranic course for women begins in Najaf

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: The Holy Quran Center of the Astan (custodianship) of Imam Ali (AS) holy shrine in Najaf, Iraq, has organized an online Quran recitation course for Iraqi women.

According to qafqn.org, Zaman Al-Ibrahimi, head of the education section of the Dar-ol-Quran’s Women Section, said that 700 women from different age groups have taken the course.

The main objective of the educational program is to teach the women the correct reading of the Holy Quran’s verses.

The online course will run for four months, according to Ibrahimi. Ibrahimi added that the course started in an online session with Quran recitation and Tawasheeh performance.

Quranic activities have significantly developed in Iraq since the 2003 overthrow of former dictator Saddam Hussein.There has been a growing trend of Quranic programs such as competitions, recitation sessions and educational programs held in the country in recent years.