Al-Kazemi and Stoltenberg emphasize on expanding Iraq-NATO cooperation

SHAFAQNA- The Iraqi Prime Minister and the Secretary General of NATO, while examining the political, economic, security and trade relations between the two sides, stressed the need to expand bilateral cooperation.

The office of Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kazemi issued a statement this evening (Wednesday) announcing that he had met with Jens Stoltenberg, Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) in Brussels, Belgium.

According to the statement, Al-Kazemi and Stoltenberg met to discuss cooperation and partnership between Iraq and NATO member states in various political, economic, security and trade fields, as well as measures to expand the scope of the organization’s mission in Iraq on the basis of the country’s security priorities and through prior coordination with the government.

During the meeting, the Iraqi Prime Minister stressed the importance of developing Baghdad’s relations with NATO in the interests of its people and the stability of the region and the world, as well as preventing Iraq from becoming a battleground and a base for attacking neighboring countries.

Al-Kazemi also stressed the need to work with NATO to support the efficiency and capabilities of all Iraqi security forces and institutions, especially in preparing for early parliamentary elections and strengthening their ability to protect against terrorist and criminal attacks against its citizens and infrastructure.

Welcoming the Iraqi Prime Minister and his accompanying delegation, Stoltenberg praised his great role and efforts, as well as his leadership in the face of great challenges facing his country, the region and the world.

“Iraq can count on the support of NATO and its allies for your government and the approach it has taken,” he said, stressing that the Organization’s member states will continue to support Iraq.

While congratulating the Iraqi government on making progress in fighting ISIS elements and other terrorist groups and imposing the glory of the government and the rule of law, Stoltenberg expressed readiness to expand cooperation between NATO and Iraq.

Emphasizing that the mission of the Organization in Iraq is non-combat and has a purely educational and advisory nature, the NATO Secretary General noted that any expansion of the mission’s framework will be based only on the request, consent and priorities of the Iraqi government. The protection of its elements will also be counted on the security forces of this country.

It is to be noted that the Iraqi Prime Minister left Baghdad for Brussels on an official visit yesterday evening (Tuesday), where he is scheduled to meet with Belgian and EU officials in order to strengthen the level of bilateral cooperation.

Speaking before leaving Baghdad, al-Kazemi stressed that his visit would focus on activating agreements between Iraq and EU member states to help to overcome his country’s economic crisis and expand the scope of foreign investment. He said his talks with EU officials would focus on energy, the economy, security and politics.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English