Why turning to Islam must only be through the holy Quran and the tradition of the Prophet (PBUH)?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the sixth Shia Imam, Ja’afar Al-Sadeq (AS) who said: Whoever turns to the religion (Islam) through other people (personalities), will also go out of the religion because of them. And whoever turns to the religion (Islam) through the Book (the holy Quran) and the tradition [the tradition of the holy Prophet (PBUH) and his blessed household; the Ahlul Bayt (AS)], the mountains (may) collapse, but he/she remains stable [1].

[1] Beharul Anwaar, Vol. 2, Page 105, Hadith 67.