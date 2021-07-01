https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/prophet-2.jpg 285 300 Abbas2 Abbas2 https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg Abbas2 Abbas22021-07-01 10:59:512021-07-01 10:59:51What is the strategic advice of the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) to rulers?
What is the strategic advice of the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) to rulers?
SHAFAQNA – It is narrated that in the last days of his life, the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) gathered the people in the Mosque and said: I would like to remind the one who becomes the ruler among Islamic Ummah after me to remember God and:
- Never be unkind to Muslims (Guideline for kindness).
- Never inflict poverty on them; so that they become disbelievers (guideline for poverty eradication).
- Never close his residence’s doors on the people, or not being aware of their situation; so that their strong ones eat the weaker ones (guideline for empathy with people) [1].
