What is the strategic advice of the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) to rulers?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated that in the last days of his life, the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) gathered the people in the Mosque and said: I would like to remind the one who becomes the ruler among Islamic Ummah after me to remember God and:

Never be unkind to Muslims (Guideline for kindness). Never inflict poverty on them; so that they become disbelievers (guideline for poverty eradication). Never close his residence’s doors on the people, or not being aware of their situation; so that their strong ones eat the weaker ones (guideline for empathy with people) [1].

[1] Beharul Anwaar, Vol. 22, Page 492.