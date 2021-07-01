Canada: Third group of unmarked graves found near indigenous residential school run by church

SHAFAQNA – Canada’s First Nations have discovered a third group of unmarked graves at an assimilation school. This time 182 human remains have been detected and with previous discoveries amounted to nearly 1,000 dead so far. St. Eugene’s Mission School near Cranbook was operated by the Catholic Church from 1912 until the early 1970s.

The Lower Kootenay Band said in a news release that the search found the remains in unmarked graves 90 centimeters to 1.2 meters deep. It is believed the remains belong to bands of the Ktunaxa nation and other nearby First Nation peoples. Wednesday’s discovery follows two similar discoveries at two other church-run schools in Canada in recent weeks.

Until the late 20th century, the children of Canada’s First Nations were forcibly enrolled in 139 residential reform schools. They were physically and emotionally abused by teachers and principals who refused them the right to speak their language and practice their culture. A commission of inquiry established that Canada had committed “cultural genocide” and conceded 4,000 had died in the process of forced assimilation.

Source: AFP, AP