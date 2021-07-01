Date :Thursday, July 1st, 2021 | Time : 13:42 |ID: 219837 | Print

Al-Kazemi: NATO supported Iraq’s efforts to defeat ISIS

SHAFAQNA- The Iraqi Prime Minister stressed that the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) was a partner in supporting Iraq’s efforts to eliminate the ISIS terrorist group.

“Iraq has succeeded in achieving security and stability within its regional and international environment,” Mustafa Al-Kazemi said during a meeting with the permanent representatives of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization in Brussels.

He added: “Peaceful solutions are the only way based on which we can build our strategic relations. Crises and wars are never in the interest of international peace and security.” Noting that Iraq has succeeded in dismantling the ISIS terrorist networks, the Iraqi Prime Minister referred to the development of programs to ensure the security of the country’s elections.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

