Quranic course under way for African seminarians in Karbala

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: The Astan (custodianship) of Hazrat Abbas (AS) holy shrine in Karbala, Iraq, has organized a Quran recitation course for African seminary students. According to qafqn.org, the Quran Teaching Center of the Astan has organized the course in cooperation with the Center for African Studies of the Astan.

It is the second edition of the “Imam Hassan Mujtaba (AS)” Quranic course, held for seminarians in the holy city. Teaching the students the correct reading of the Holy Quran’s verses is the main objective of the course.

More than 30 seminarians from different African countries residing in Karbala have taken the course, which will run for two months. The holy shrine of Hazrat Abbas (AS) is hosting the educational Quranic program, whose Instructor is Alaauddin Al-Humairy, Head of the Quran recitation section of the Quran Teaching Center.