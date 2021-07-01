Date :Thursday, July 1st, 2021 | Time : 15:57 |ID: 219845 | Print

Quranic course under way for African seminarians in Karbala

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: The Astan (custodianship) of Hazrat Abbas (AS) holy shrine in Karbala, Iraq, has organized a Quran recitation course for African seminary students. According to qafqn.org, the Quran Teaching Center of the Astan has organized the course in cooperation with the Center for African Studies of the Astan.

It is the second edition of the “Imam Hassan Mujtaba (AS)” Quranic course, held for seminarians in the holy city. Teaching the students the correct reading of the Holy Quran’s verses is the main objective of the course.

More than 30 seminarians from different African countries residing in Karbala have taken the course, which will run for two months. The holy shrine of Hazrat Abbas (AS) is hosting the educational Quranic program, whose Instructor is Alaauddin Al-Humairy, Head of the Quran recitation section of the Quran Teaching Center.

You might also like
This is the way that Imam Hussain Holy Shrine help autistic children
Started from the first day of Muharram, the host restaurant of Al-Abbas (p) prepares hundreds of meals…
Call for Fourth Arbaeen Int’l Award
Lady Zainab (S.A) propounded Justice 1400 years ago
Holy shrines of Karbala hold a tribute to the martyrs of the protests in Iraq
Anas bin Kahil al-Asdi: the companion of Imam Hussayn (P)
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *