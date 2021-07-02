How many groups are there in social structure according to Imam Ali (AS)? / SHAFAQNA – Imam Ali (AS) divided the people of his society or rather the people in all societies into three main groups. The ones who have recognised the truth, and their belief, behaviour and their individual and social orientation are based on the correct criteria of differentiating between the truth and the falsehood. Imam (AS) described them as ‘Divine Scholars’. Those who have not reached the truth yet, but they do research, reflect, and seek the truth and whenever they gain it, they become prosperous. Imam (AS) described this group as the ‘students/seekers of the way of salvation and prosperity’. The third group are those who neither have found the way of recognising the truth in order to become Divine Scholars, nor they are searching, or reflecting, or seeking the truth in order to be the students of the way of salvation and prosperity; rather they are those who do not let themselves to think, research, and attain knowledge. They are like stray mosquitoes that go after any sound without knowing the owner of the sound and without knowing that whether it is the truth or the falsehood! (In other words, they are like mosquitoes that they are moved in the direction of the blowing wind) [1]. [1] Nahjul Balaghah, Wisdom 147.

