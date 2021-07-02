UNICEF: More than 30% of Lebanese children sleep hungrily

SHAFAQNA- More than 30 percent of Lebanese children go to bed hungry because they do not have enough food, while 77 percent of families do not have enough money to buy food, UNICEF said.

According to a survey conducted by the World Health Organization, 60% of Lebanese families are forced to buy food on unsettled accounts and on credit, and 30% of children in Lebanon do not receive primary food care.

One-tenth of Lebanese children are also sent to the labor market. Forty percent of these children are breadwinners, and 77 percent of these families do not receive any subsidies from any institution.

According to the survey, 15 percent of these families have stopped educating their children, and 80 percent of families who have provided primary food care to their children say their children are having a hard time concentrating on their studies, which indicates starvation or their mental distress.

