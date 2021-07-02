Establishment of a crisis headquarters headed by al-Kazemi to address electricity problem in Iraq

SHAFAQNA- The Iraqi prime minister has set up a crisis headquarters headed by several other ministries and government agencies to deal with severe power shortages in various provinces.

The Information Office of the Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kazemi, issued a statement this afternoon (Friday) stating that in response to what has happened to his country’s electricity grid in recent hours, and to ensure that the problem is addressed immediately, he has made decisions after a personal follow-up with executives at the Ministry of Electricity and other ministries.

According to the statement, the Iraqi Prime Minister has decided to set up a crisis headquarters to deal with the problem of reducing the supply hours in Baghdad and other provinces of the country under his own leadership and the membership of the Ministries of Electricity, Oil, Finance and Interior, Secretary General of the Cabinet, Director Office National Security and the Secretary of the High Commission for Coordination between Provinces.

With al-Kazemi’s decision, the headquarters will take immediate action to increase electricity supply hours in Baghdad and other Iraqi provinces in line with the needs of the Iraqi society and economy, provide emergency financial, technical, logistical and security support to the Ministry of Electricity and to involve local governments in electricity generation and distribution.

The responsibility of collecting illegal branches from the Iraqi electricity network and confiscating the tools and equipment used in them, receiving fines for power outages and the resulting costs from the perpetrators and filing criminal lawsuits against them, as well as expediting practical measures to support and encourage the use of renewable energy in various fields and localization of the industry and organizing the entry of the private sector into investment in the energy sector in order to increase the level of electricity supply with efficiency and economic benefits are also the responsibilities of the said headquarters.

At the end of its statement, the Iraqi Prime Minister’s Office also stressed that the Crisis Staff is in a permanent state during the current month and next month, and will hold regular meetings in the following months, while its decisions will be taken by a majority votes.

An hour ago, a source in the Iraqi prime minister’s office said that al-Kazemi had personally followed up the immediate situation of electricity with executive officials at the ministry after confirming the resignation of the country’s electricity minister, Majid Hantoush.

It should be noted that in the early hours of this morning, electricity was cut off in Baghdad and other Iraqi provinces, with the exception of the Kurdistan region, without specifying the cause of the problem. However, after a few hours, some cities and provinces of this country saw a gradual return of electricity.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English