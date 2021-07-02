International conference of 1000 Shia elites, world of Islam to be held

SHAFAQNA-ABNA:The International Society of Ali Asghar (PBUH) will hold the international conference of 1000 Shiite elites and the world of Islam from 65 nationalities (via cyber and from distance).

The conference will be held on July 3, 2021 (22nd Dhi al-hejjah) from 8:30 AM. To 12:30 PM.The conference will be held at Qods Theater, Central Library of Astan Qods, Ali ibn Musa al-Rida’s (PBUH) holy shrine, Mashhad.

The Characteristics of the conference is as follow:

1- A covenant of one thousand participants from the elites of the educated who are inclined to unmask the oppressed facets of the thirsty infant of Karbala and worldwide information-sharing about it;

2- Honored by the contributors from university and seminary professors and researchers, orators, poets, Ahlulbeit (PBUH) eulogists around the world,

3- Participated by the officials of TV networks and domestic and foreign media.

The Aims of the conference

Illuminating and demonstrating in the course of:

1- Publicizing Imam Husain’s revivifying movement and the unity and approximation of religions and denominations;

2- The study of different aspects of the oppressed thirsty infant of Karbala thus asking this great question “For what fault have you been killed?” from every individual member of human society;

3- Inspiring the human affections of free mothers in the world for the sake of discussion-making process about the promised savor helps them train their children as the helpers of the last savor when he rises.

To see the conference click below links:

The link on Aparat:

https://www.aparat.com/majma_ali_asghar

The link on Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/majma_ali_asghar_live/

The link on the site:

http://ali-asghar.org

The link on Youtube:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5r9wnUeIxtdUJSTT7kKFpw