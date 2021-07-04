When is Hajj 2021?

SHAFAQNA- Muslims worldwide are once again anticipating a very different hajj season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced Saudi Arabia to cut the number of pilgrims this year to 60,000 people from the residents and citizens of the kingdom.

Hajj 2021 will commence on Sunday, July 18, and will continue till Friday, 23rd of July 2021. This is the tentative date as the actual date is contingent on Dhul-Hijjah moon sighting on Saturday, July 10, Aboutislam reported.

According to the Islamic Calendar, hajj begins on the 8th day of Dhul-Hijjah and ends on the thirteenth day of the same month.