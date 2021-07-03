France probes fashion retailers over forced Uyghur labour

SHAFAQNA- French prosecutors have opened an investigation into four multinational fashion retailers over forced Uyghur labour in China’s Xinjiang.

Revealed by the investigative website Mediapart, the investigation follows a complaint filed in early April by campaigners including the anti-corruption group Sherpa, the Uyghur Institute of Europe and a Uyghur who was interned in Xinjiang. The joint complaint was based mainly on a report on the use of forced Uyghur labour in the clothing industry by the Australian NGO ASPI, according to The Guardian .

The source told Reuters Uniqlo France, a unit of Japan’s Fast Retailing, Zara owner Inditex, France’s SMCP and Skechers were the subject of the investigation, confirming a report by French media website Mediapart.

United Nations experts and rights groups estimate over a million people, mainly Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities, have been detained in recent years in a vast system of camps in China’s western Xinjiang region. Several Western brands including H&M, Burberry and Nike have been hit by consumer boycotts in China after raising concerns about reports of forced labour in Xinjiang, France24 reported.