Exhibition at University of Michigan showcases narratives of Detroit’s Muslim community

SHAFAQNA- The University of Michigan has opened a new exhibition to showcase the narratives and diversity of Detroit Muslim community. ‘Halal Metropolis’ now on view at U-M Stamps Gallery. The “Halal Metropolis” aims to celebrate the Metro Detroit Muslim population, one of nation’s largest and most diverse Muslim populations.

“Halal Metropolis” was created and curated by artist and associate professor at U-M’s Stamps School of Art & Design, Osman Khan, Stamps graduate student and photographer Razi Jafri and associate professor and director of U-M Dearborn’s Center for Arab American Studies Sally How­ell , Clickondetroit told.

The exhibit will be on view until July 17. According to its organizers, the exhibit alludes to the Metro Detroit Muslim population — one of nation’s largest and most diverse Muslim populations — whose visibility in the city is countered by a silent narrative when discussing the larger Detroit story.

“This is part of a series of exhibitions we’ve presented in recent years that looks at the visibility, and in some sense, the invisibility of the Muslim population in our state,” Khan, who is also presenting at the show, said in a release cited by Click On Detroit, Aboutislam reported.

Detroit is home to the largest Muslim population in the United States per capita. Dearborn is the site of one of the largest mosques in North America, whose congregation can trace its history back to 100 years.