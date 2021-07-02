Al-Kazemi invites Italian PM to visit Iraq

SHAFAQNA- The Iraqi Prime Minister invited his Italian counterpart to visit Baghdad, and he promised to visit the city as soon as possible.

The office of Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kazemi issued a statement this afternoon (Friday) announcing that he had met with Prime Minister Mario Draghi during his official visit to Rome, Italy.

According to the statement, al-Kazemi met with Draghi and expressed his appreciation for Italy’s role in the US-led International Coalition for Counter-Terrorism and its support for Iraqi forces in this regard and stressed that his country is looking for more Italian role in the upcoming stage.

They examined the relationship of cooperation and partnership between Iraq and NATO member states in various political, economic, security and trade fields, as well as measures to expand the scope of the organization’s mission in Iraq based on the country’s security priorities and through prior coordination with the government.

The Iraqi Prime Minister also stated that his country wants to expand military cooperation with Italy, including in the field of education, development of activities in the fight against organized crime and the prosecution of money laundering and other prohibited activities and the use of its experience in this field.

According to al-Kazemi, Baghdad is concerned about the role of most Italian companies and investments in Iraq, especially in the field of infrastructure and the acceleration of ongoing consultations regarding the construction of a railway link between Basra in the south of the country and Turkey to the port of Faw.

Welcoming the development of cooperation with Italy in the maintenance of dams, the oil and energy industry, and the academic, tourism and antiquities sectors, the Iraqi Prime Minister announced his country’s desire to activate direct air transport between Baghdad and Rome.

The Iraqi Prime Minister also invited his Italian counterpart to visit Baghdad, and Draghi welcomed the invitation and promised to respond positively and travel to the city as soon as possible.

Draghi expressed satisfaction with al-Kazemi’s visit to Rome, stressing Italy’s support for Iraq in meeting all of the country’s needs for investment, reconstruction, education and other sectors.

The Italian Prime Minister also praised the role of the current Iraqi government in resuming the country’s international relations, as well as its efforts to bring peace to the region.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English