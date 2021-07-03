Karbala: Turkish Ambassador visits Holy Shrine of Al-Abbas (A.S) +Photos

SHAFAQNA- Alkafeel Global Network: The Turkish Ambassador to Iraq Ali Rıza Güney and his accompanying delegation visited the shrine of Abal-Fadhl Al-Abbas (AS), on his first visit since assuming this position.

After performing the Ziyarat rituals, he toured the holy courtyard of the shrine of Abal-Fadhl Al-Abbas (AS). He also viewed the valuables in the Al-Kafeel Museum for Treasures and Manuscripts. He had also a meeting with the Secretary-General of the Al-Abbas’s (AS) holy shrine, who welcomed him and wished him success in his work. He also briefed him on the most important services and projects provided by the Holy Shrine to visitors in particular, and to Iraqi society in general.

At the end of his visit, the Turkish Ambassador expressed his happiness with this visit, as it is the first for the holy city of Karbala, adding, “The holy shrines in Iraq are important places because they are linked to the imams of the Ahlul-Bayt (AS), and I felt a special spirituality as I wandered about in the holy shrine of Abal-Fadhl Al-Abbas (AS), and I toured the Al-Abbas’s (AS) holy shrine museum, which valuable antiquities and treasures are of great meaning.” He concluded: “I extend my thanks and appreciation to all those who serve this shrine, and I will return to visit it as soon as possible.”