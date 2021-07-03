What is the internal danger to the Islamic society?

SHAFAQNA – The holy Quran in the first instance and then the words of the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) tell us that: The Islamic society is threatened by a danger from within; by a minority of cunning hypocrites (Monafiq) and a majority of ignorant and simple-minded but religious ones. Those cunning ones cannot do anything if these simple-minded ones are not there, (and) if the cunning ones are not there, no one can mislead those ignorant ones. Now you can realise from this what happened to the Islamic society because of a minority of rebel hypocrites, and a majority of believing simple-minded ones. Meaning, they caused all the perseverance and emphasis by the Prophet (PBUH) to be aborted; in other words, those hypocrites misled the people without the people realising that they were being misled and deceived [1].

[1] Majmo’eye Athaare Ustad Shahid Motahhari (RA), Vol. 25, Page 193.