Temperature of 46 degrees closes Najaf Bazaar but not Imam Ali’s (A.S) holy shrine (photos & video)

SHAFAQNA- Despite the sharp rise in temperature and the closure of Najaf Ashraf, many Iraqis visited the shrine of the Amir Al-Mu’minin (A.S) from far and near.

The governor of Najaf stopped unnecessary activities with the increase of the temperature of this city, and thus Najaf Bazaar near the shrine of Imam Ali (A.S) was also closed.

Despite the extreme heat of the weather, the lovers of Imam Ali (A.S) attended his holy shrine and prayed there; So that this morning, despite the temperature of more than 45 degrees, not only the people of Najaf but also pilgrims from other Iraqi cities visited the shrine of Imam Ali (A.S).

Of course, in order to balance the air in the shrine of Amir al-Mo’menin (A.S), they opened all the canopies in the nave so that the pilgrims could pray in the shade.

The awnings of the nave of the Alavi holy shrine were opened this morning.

Retractable awnings in the shrine of Imam Ali (A.S) are in two sizes with sensors sensitive to wind and sun, which open with the high temperature of Sun and close at sunset or strong winds.

The heat in Iraq has closed not only Najaf with an average temperature of 46 degrees, but also some other Iraqi cities. However, in Karbala and Najaf, pilgrims visit the holy shrines despite the rising temperature.

This news is originally published by Fars News Persian and translated by Shafaqna English