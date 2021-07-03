Programs for Arbaeen to officially begin in Iran on July 19

SHAFAQNA-ABNA: The programs and activities related to the annual Arabeen march will officially kick off in Iran on July 19, an official said.

Hojat-ol-Islam Hamid Ahmadi, head of the Cultural and Educational Committee of Arbaeen Headquarters, told IQNA that many unofficial activities related to the annual event have already started.

He added that packages containing educational materials, including those on health issues and recommendations to prevent the spread of COVID-19, are being prepared in cooperation with the Health Ministry and the Iranian Red Crescent Society to be provided to Arbaeen pilgrims.

The cleric noted that there will also be educational materials related to security issues and cultural issues.

Arbaeen, which is one of the largest religious gatherings in the world, comes 40 days after Ashura, the martyrdom anniversary of the third Shia Imam, Imam Hussein (AS).

Each year, a huge crowd of Shias flock to the Iraqi city of Karbala, where the holy shrine of Imam Hussein (AS) is located, to perform mourning rites. However, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Baghdad decided to bar all foreign pilgrims from visiting Iraq for last year’s Arbaeen.

This year, Arbaeen falls on September 27.