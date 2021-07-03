Al-Kazemi announces consultations with France on nuclear power generation

SHAFAQNA- The Iraqi Prime Minister announced that the Iraqi government is consulting with the French on the production of nuclear energy.

Mustafa al-Kazemi said: “I talked to the French a few months ago about Iraq’s plan to produce nuclear energy. Achieving nuclear energy for peaceful purposes and energy production is Iraq’s right.

He added: “Iraq is very late in gas production and we need to work directly on this and we did it, but we need 2 to 3 years to meet the need.”

The Iraqi Prime Minister also said that any action to solve the electricity problem in Iraq will take years, because no action has been taken in this regard in recent years.

Al-Kazemi continued: “A year ago, we issued an order to connect the Iraqi electricity grid to all neighboring countries, and this requires patience and time to complete.”

It is worth mentioning that Iraq has been facing a severe electricity shortage crisis in recent days.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English