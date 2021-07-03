Prosecution begins in Beirut port explosion investigation

SHAFAQNA- Tarek Bitar, the investigating judge in the Beirut port bombing case, began a prosecution phase after hearing the statements of witnesses and defendants.

Bitar has set a date for the interrogation of Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab, which has not been made public.

He also wrote a letter to the House of Representatives calling for the waiver of parliamentary immunity from former Finance Minister Ali Hassan Khalil, former Public Works Minister Ghazi Zeaitar and former Interior Minister Nohad Machnouk, in order to prosecute them for possible negligence.

Bitar has filed a lawsuit against several former and current army commanders, including Jan Qahoji, former army commander, Kamil Zaher, former head of the intelligence service, Abbas Ibrahim, director general of public security, Major General Tony Saliba, Director General of the State Security. He also called for the trial of several judges suspected of involvement in the blast due to negligence.

It is not yet known how the Beirut bombing, which took place on August 4, 2020, took place, but Tarek Bitar announced on May 10 that the investigation process would be conducted in silence, confidentially and without haste.

