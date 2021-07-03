Leader of Al-Haq Movement: What happens to me in prison is a quiet death

SHAFAQNA- The imprisoned leader of the Bahraini Al-Haq Movement Hassan Al- Mashima has accused the country’s authorities of carrying out a quiet death in his favor.

Hassan Al- Mashima raised this issue in response to his deprivation of medical treatment in prison.

In a phone call, Al- Mashima said he had not received any treatment for his physical problems for six months.

In this call, he reminded that he has to use painkillers to endure his pain, which affects his stomach.

The Secretary General of the Bahraini Al-Haq Movement noted: “My illnesses are accumulating and increasing, and my age is high, and naturally this means death. There is no suitable treatment for me.”

“My body is falling apart,” he said at the end.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English