Shia Answers: How is it proven that faith in Islam is the true faith?

SHAFAQNA- Islam means submission to God and obedience to Him. For God, anyone who believes in his religion during the rule of any divine religion and submits to divine providence is in fact a Muslim. In all Abrahamic religions before Islam and even some non-Abrahamic religions (Zoroastrianism and Hinduism) the emergence of a new religion and the sending of the apocalyptic prophet to humans has been promised. Finally, the Holy Quran, which is introduced as God’s final revelation to humanity, has introduced Islam as the most perfect religion and its prophet as the last prophet.

The word Islam has different meanings derived from the root “slm” meaning peace and reconciliation. This word is used in the Arabic language in the infinitive and has the following meanings:

1. Entering into peace and reconciliation.

2. Surrendering and accepting.

3. Entering the religion of Islam and becoming a Muslim.



Historically, Islam in its main sources, which is the holy Quran and Sunnah, has been introduced as the last monotheistic religion and the third Abrahamic religion, which was introduced to mankind in the land of Arabian Peninsula in 609 AD by the last messenger of God, Muhammad ibn Abdullah (PBUH). The anniversary of the rise of Islam is called “Mabaath” by Muslims, which took place in the Hara Cave in the neighboring mountains of Mecca. On this day, the Angel of Revelation, who is called Gabriel Amin in the beliefs of Jews, Christians and Muslims, revealed Islam to Muhammad (PBUH) and made him the leader of the Muslims of the world. The first verses of the Quran, as Wahi and message of God to humanity, are the first to third or fifth verses of Surah Al-‘Alaq (The Clot):

“Recite in the name of your Lord who created, Created man from a clinging substance. Recite, and your Lord is the most Generous, Who taught by the pen, Taught man that which he knew not.”

Accordingly, a person who accepts the religion of Muhammad (PBUH) is called a Muslim, and a person who enters this religion from another religion is called “Muslim Converts”. Therefore, Islam has two general and specific meanings: In the general sense, Islam means submission to God and obedience to him.

In this case, even before the advent of Islam, obedience to God made a person a Muslim, as it is stated in verse 131 of Surah Al-Baqarah (The Cow) about the Prophet Ibrahim (A.S):

“As his Lord said to him, “Surrender, ” (i.e., be muslim) he said, “I have surrendered to The Lord of the worlds.”

Therefore, for God, anyone who believes in His religion during the rule of any divine religion and submits to God is in fact a Muslim.

But Islam in its specific sense is the last heavenly religion, and since other religions must also submit to this new one, it has been nicknamed “Islam” to send a message to others that anyone with any religion should accept and convert to this new one which is the most complete and moral religion. In verse 85 of Surah Ali ‘Imran (Family of Imran), it is stated:

“And whoever desires other than Islam as religion – never will it be accepted from him, and he, in the Hereafter, will be among the losers.”

According to this verse, all human beings must obey God’s command and accept the religion that God has sent to them. The fundamental question here is how to distinguish between the obligation to other religions, which also claim to be heavenly and the best religion, and are imposed on individuals by society or the family, and the obligation that is directly from God’s command but is indirect, and choose the right way?

In answer to this question, the following points can be mentioned:

1. The basis of religion is that it is elective, because if religion is imposed and man is forced to follow it, the value of voluntarily accepting religion and moving in the divine path, which is the path of worldly and otherworldly happiness, will be abolished. That is why the obligation to religion is forbidden from the Islamic point of view and people are free to choose their religion. In this regard, verse 29 of Surah Al-Kahf (The Cave) says that:

“And say (O Prophet), “The truth is from your Lord, so whoever wills – let him believe; and whoever wills – let him disbelieve”.”

2. The acceptance of religion, like the acceptance of every thought and theory, requires careful and comprehensive research and study, the tool of which is human intellect and wisdom, and has been created in the same way and equally for all human beings.

Therefore, even if society and the family force it, with the power of thought and reason, human beings can research themselves and choose what is worthy of acceptance.

In this regard, verses 17 and 18 of Surah Az-Zumar (The Troops) can be noted that said:

“But those who have avoided ṭaghut, lest they worship it, and turned back to Allah – for them are good tidings. So give good tidings to My servants, Who listen to speech and follow the best of it. Those are the ones Allah has guided, and those are people of understanding.”

3. The human intellect dictates that if man has the right to choose, he should choose the best option, which is the most complete and safest of them. Islam, which is the last word of God introduced to human beings, should naturally be the most complete of them so that human beings are encouraged to choose it from other religions. An unbiased and complete study of religions reveals that Islam is a universal, complete and beautiful religion, because in the absence of these characteristics in Islam, calling for a new religion would be futile.

In the first verse of Surah Al-Furqan (The Criterion), God introduces Islam as a world religion:

“Blessed is He who sent down the Criterion upon His Servant that he may be to the worlds a warner…”.

Also, God says in verse 107 of Surah Al-Anbya (The Prophets):

“And We have not sent you, [O Muhammad], except as a mercy to the worlds.”

In a hadith of the Prophet (PBUH), Islam has been introduced as a religion that complements the virtues and beauties of morality:

“I have been designated as a prophet to perfect moral standards.”

4. In other heavenly religions, the emergence of a new religion and the sending of a prophet to humans is predicted.

Although this part of the other heavenly books has been omitted for various purposes, but in the Holy Quran, in verse 6 of Surah As-Saf (The Ranks), it is mentioned by Jesus Christ (PBUH):

“And [mention] when Jesus, the son of Mary, said, “O Children of Israel, indeed I am the messenger of Allah to you confirming what came before me of the Torah and bringing good tidings of a messenger to come after me, whose name is Ahmad.” But when he came to them with clear evidences, they said, “This is obvious magic.”

Thus, the religion of Christianity, which itself was revealed to put an end to the perversions of Judaism, promised the rise of Islam, and for Christians this argument is enough to convert to the new religion promised by their prophet.

Therefore, surrendering to the religion that God has given to human beings, for those who believe in the existence of God and know that God speaks to human beings through one of His chosen people and introduces His religion through him so that by reforming the religion and completing it, He will guarantee them worldly and otherworldly happiness, is natural and completely logical.

And this means “Islam”.

*The series of articles “Shia answers” has been prepared and compiled by the Shafaqna International News Agency in order to provide short and simple answers to common questions about Islam and Shiism in different parts of the world. Answering these questions are done in collaboration with researchers and Islamic centers and based on online and library resources.